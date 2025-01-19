Bears interview Tennessee State coach and former NFL running back Eddie George for their coach job

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears interviewed Tennessee State coach Eddie George, the Heisman Trophy-winning former NFL running back, for their head coach vacancy. The 51-year-old George is 24-22 in four seasons at Tennessee State and is coming off leading the Tigers to a tie for first place in the OVC–Big South Football Association and a postseason berth. He was also voted the Big South-OVC coach of the year. George is the 17th confirmed interview for the Bears. George, who won the Heisman Trophy in 1995, spent time with Chicago during the 2023 offseason as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship.

