Bears interview Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith for head coaching job

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears interviewed Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith for their head coaching job. Smith was hired by the Steelers a year ago after coaching Atlanta to a 21-30 record from 2021 to 2023. The Falcons were 7-10 in each of his three seasons before firing him. The Steelers went from tying for 27th in scoring in 2023 to finishing 16th this past season, after signing Russell Wilson and acquiring Justin Fields from Chicago to play quarterback. The Bears are looking to replace Matt Eberflus, who was fired on Nov. 29. Chicago finished last in the NFC North at 5-12 and lost 10 in a row before closing the season with a win at Green Bay.

