Bears interview Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken and Bills OC Joe Brady for coaching job

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have interviewed Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken and Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady for their head coaching job. Monken is a Chicago-area product. He and Brady lead offenses with MVP candidates at quarterback in Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen. Baltimore visits Buffalo in a matchup of AFC division winners on Sunday. The Ravens led the NFL in total offense and were third in scoring during the regular season. The Bills were second in scoring and 10th in yards per game. The Bears are looking to replace Matt Eberflus, who was fired on Nov. 29. Chicago finished last in the NFC North at 5-12 and lost 10 in a row before closing the season with a win at Green Bay.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.