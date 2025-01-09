Bears interview Pete Carroll for head coaching job

The Chicago Bears have interviewed former Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll for their head coaching job. The 73-year-old Carroll is looking to return to the sideline after moving into an advisory role with the Seahawks at the end of last season. He led Seattle to its lone Super Bowl championship during a 14-year run that included 10 trips to the playoffs. He also won a national championship at Southern California, making him one of three coaches to win the top NFL and college prizes along with Jimmy Johnson and Barry Switzer. Chicago has also interviewed Anthony Weaver, Drew Petzing and Mike Vrabel for the job.

