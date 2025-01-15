Bears interview Mike McCarthy, Arthur Smith for head coaching job

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears interviewed former Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith for their head coaching job. McCarthy met with the Bears Wednesday two days after a split with Dallas after five years in what Cowboys owner Jerry Jones described as a mutual agreement. McCarthy’s contract expired on Jan. 8 following a 7-10 season. Dallas was 12-5 each of the three years before that. McCarthy coached the Packers for 13 seasons and led them to a Super Bowl championship. Smith was hired by the Steelers a year ago after coaching Atlanta to a 21-30 record from 2021 to 2023.

