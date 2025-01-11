Bears interview Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson for head coaching position

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears have interviewed Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson for their head coaching position. The Lions earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs this season after leading the league in points per game and finishing second in yards passing and total yards per game. Johnson was promoted in in 2022 after spending three seasons with the team in various roles. He helped lead Detroit to the NFC championship game last season. The Bears seek a replacement for Matt Eberflus, who was fired during the season after the team struggled to a 4-8 start.

