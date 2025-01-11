Bears interview Lions assistants Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn for head coaching position

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears have interviewed Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for their head coaching position. Both interviews were conducted virtually because the Lions are preparing for the playoffs. Detroit earned the top seed in the NFC and has a bye this weekend. Johnson has spent three seasons as Detroit’s offensive coordinator. This season, the Lions led the league in points per game and finished second in yards passing and total yards per game. This is Glenn’s fourth season as Detroit’s defensive coordinator.

