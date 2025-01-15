Bears interview former Stanford coach David Shaw for their head coaching job

The Chicago Bears have interviewed former Stanford coach David Shaw for their head coaching job. The 52-year-old Shaw led his alma mater to a 96-54 record with three Pac-12 titles from 2011 to 2022. The former wide receiver was previously an assistant with the Philadelphia Eagles, Oakland Raiders and Baltimore Ravens. The Denver Broncos hired him in June to help evaluate college and pro players and assist general manager George Paton in roster evaluation. The Bears are looking to replace Matt Eberflus, who was fired on Nov. 29. They have confirmed interviewing 10 candidates for the coaching job.

