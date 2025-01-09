Bears interview Cardinals’ Petzing and Dolphins’ Weaver for head coaching job

The Chicago Bears have interviewed Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing and Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver for their head coaching job. The 37-year-old Petzing has spent the past two seasons at Arizona, working with two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Kyler Murray. The Cardinals went from ranking 22nd in yards per game in 2022 to 11th this season and from 21st in scoring to 12th in that span. Weaver guided Miami to No. 4 in defense in his first season as coordinator after three years as an assistant in Baltimore. Chicago finished last in the NFC North at 5-12.

