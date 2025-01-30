Bears coordinators start work under coach Ben Johnson trying to revitalize a 5-12 team

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The coordinators hired by Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson enter their new jobs with vastly different amounts of coaching experience. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen has had two stints as an NFL head coach while new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle is the youngest coordinator in the league. After working with the 28-year-old Doyle in New Orleans for four years, Allen views him as the kind of up-and-comer who can help energize Johnson’s offense. Experience is definitely not a concern for the Bears with their defensive coordinator after Allen was the Saints head coach from 2022-24 and Raiders coach from 2012-14, as well as an NFL defensive coordinator for eight years.

