Bears coach Johnson and GM Poles are excited about moves to upgrade offensive and defensive lines

LAKE FOREST., Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson and general manager Ryan Poles sought to overhaul their team on both sides of the line of scrimmage in free agency and the NFL draft. They feel like they’ve accomplished it already in a matter of a week, after they traded for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson and signed center Drew Dalman, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo. Johnson wants an offense as effective as the one he led as a coordinator in Detroit, and he’s excited about the way the new guards will fit into his scheme.

