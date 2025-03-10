Bears bolster offensive and defensive lines with 3 additions, AP sources say

The Chicago Bears are adding more protection for Caleb Williams, agreeing on a deal with center Drew Dalman, and bolstering the defense by adding defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo, three people with knowledge of the deals told The Associated Press on Monday. Dalman is receiving a three-year, $42 million with $28 million guaranteed, one person said. Jarrett, a two-time Pro Bowl pick in 10 seasons in Atlanta, is getting a three-year, $43.5 million deal with $28.5 million guaranteed. Odeyingbo is getting a three-year, $48 million deal with $32 million guaranteed.

