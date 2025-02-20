Bears announce new coach Ben Johnson’s staff

New Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson is set to go into his first season with a staff of 28 assistants. The list includes includes new offensive and defensive coordinators Declan Doyle and Dennis Allen, who were hired last month. Special teams coordinator Richard Hightower was one of eight assistants retained from former coach Matt Eberflus’ staff. The newcomers include former Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy as running backs coach. Assistant head coach and wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El and defensive backs coach Al Harris are also new additions. Johnson is trying to turn around a team that finished last in the NFC North at 5-12.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.