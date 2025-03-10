Bears agree on a 3-year, $42 million deal with center Drew Dalman, AP source says

The Chicago Bears are adding more protection for Caleb Williams, agreeing on a three-year, $42 million contract with center Drew Dalman, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Monday. The person, speaking to the AP on condition of anonymity because players can’t sign with new teams until Wednesday, said Dalman is receiving $28 million guaranteed. The Bears already traded for two-time All-Pro left guard Joe Thuney and added guard Jonah Jackson in another trade.

