‘Be careful’: Guardiola gives his response to Capello’s ‘arrogant’ comment amid Man City decline

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Pep Guardiola has offered a warning then a “big hug” to Fabio Capello in response to the Italian’s comments that the Manchester City manager is arrogant and “ruined” the game in Italy because of his era-defining style of play. Capello made his remarks in an interview with Spanish newspaper El Mundo last week. Guardiola was aware of the criticism from the 78-year-old Capello, his former coach at Roma. Guardiola says “I listen to everything people say about me. Everything. So be careful.”

