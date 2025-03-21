Baylor pulls away as Grand Canyon’s 30-game win streak ends with March Madness loss

WACO, Texas (AP) — Aaronette Vonleh had 25 points and 11 rebounds, leading fourth-seeded Baylor to a 73-60 victory over Grand Canyon in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

Jada Walker scored 17 points as the host Bears (28-7) ended the Lopes’ nation-leading winning streak at 30 games in Grand Canyon’s first NCAA appearance. Baylor will play the Mississippi-Ball State winner in the second round Sunday.

Baylor trailed most of the first half before going in front for good on a 9-0 run in the final 3:35 before the break. The No. 13 seed Lopes (32-3) got back within three at halftime on Sydney Erikstrup’s 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The Bears put the focus on their size advantage to take control, getting the ball to Vonleh inside. The 6-foot-3 senior transfer from Colorado responded by making 10 of 13 from the field and going 5 of 7 on free throws. Vonleh left to a loud ovation after fouling out in the final minute.

Grand Canyon played the last 13 minutes of the first half without Trinity San Antonio after the team’s leader picked up her second foul. She scored 23 of her 27 points after the break, including 14 in the third quarter, to help the Lopes stay close.

The bigger Bears also shut down Grand Canyon’s biggest 3-point threat, holding Alyssa Durazo-Frescas to her second game of the season without a bucket beyond the arc. She attempted just three after entering the tournament leading the country at four made 3s per game.

The Lopes tried a zone after getting within two late in the third, but Vonleh found a seam, took the pass and converted the three-point play for a 47-42 lead.

Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, the only player in the Big 12 to average a double-double, returned for Baylor after missing seven games with a right knee injury. She scored two points on a minutes restriction, finishing with 18.

___

AP March Madness coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.