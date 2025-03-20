Baylor guard Jeremy Roach eyes potential Round 2 March Madness rematch with his former team Duke

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jeremy Roach couldn’t help but chuckle when the NCAA Tournament bracket was announced. Roach, who spent four seasons at Duke before transferring to Baylor last April, faces the prospect of an intriguing second-round matchup against his former team in the East region on Sunday. The ninth-seeded Bears face Mississippi State on Friday with the winner likely to meet No. 1 ranked Duke, providing the Blue Devils get by 16 seed Mount St. Mary’s. Roach was an integral part of the Blue Devils’ recent success, helping Duke reach the Final Four three years ago and the Elite 8 last year.

