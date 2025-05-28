Baylor defensive lineman Alex Foster dies after being shot multiple times, coroner tells AP

Baylor defensive lineman Alex Foster died early Wednesday after he was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a car in his Mississippi hometown, the Washington County coroner’s office confirmed to The Associated Press. He was 18.

The Mississippi Clarion Ledger first reported Foster as being the victim of the shooting in Greenville after Baylor announced Foster had died suddenly. The school did not reveal the cause of Foster’s death.

Separately, without disclosing the name of the victim, Greenville Police spokeswoman Major Misty Mew told the AP that officers were called to reports of a shooting in a residential/commercial area of the city shortly after midnight. Police discovered a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a car.

He was taken to a hospital and died about 30 to 40 minutes later, Mew said. No arrests have been made and police are seeking information connected with the shooting.

“We are heartbroken by the unexpected loss of Alex Foster, a beloved member of our football family,” Baylor coach Dave Aranda and athletic director Mack Rhoades said in a joint statement. “Our immediate focus is on supporting Alex’s family and his teammates through this devastating loss. Alex’s memory will forever be part of our hearts and this program.”

Foster took part in spring practices and was entering his freshman season after redshirting last year.

Aranda posted a separate message in referring to Foster making a “long-lasting impact on all of us,” and adding, “Our hearts are broken, and our prayers are with his family, friends and all those who loved him so deeply.”

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 292 pounds, Foster was rated by 247Sports as being among Mississippi’s top-20 prospects and 69th defensive lineman in the nation coming out of St. Joseph High School in Madison.

