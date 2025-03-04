Baylor AD Mack Rhoades to lead CFP selection committee

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades will lead the College Football Playoff selection committee next season. Other new members of the 13-person committee will be former Michigan State and Cincinnati coach Mark Dantonio, Maryland AD Damon Evans, Middle Tennessee State AD Chris Massaro, former Mississippi tight end Wesley Walls and sports writers Ivan Maisel and Steve Wieberg. The committee is in charge of ranking the teams to set them into the postseason bracket. Still undetermined is whether there will be changes to the system in 2025.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.