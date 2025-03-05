Bayern’s Harry Kane ends 4-game scoring drought with 2 goals against Leverkusen

MUNICH (AP) — Harry Kane has ended his four-game scoring drought for Bayern Munich and given his team a 3-0 lead over Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie. Kane rewarded Bayern’s good start on Wednesday with a header off Michael Olise’s cross in the ninth minute. Edmond Tapsoba conceded a penalty for holding Kane with both arms, and the England forward duly scored his 30th successive successful spot kick in in the 75th. Kane hadn’t scored for Bayern since the team’s 2-1 win at Celtic in the playoffs on Feb. 2.

