Bayern star Harry Kane poised to return against Leipzig in Bundesliga

MUNICH (AP) — Harry Kane could make a timely return for Bayern Munich against Leipzig in the Bundesliga on Friday. Bayern coach Vincent Kompany says Kane is back training after returning from a hamstring injury sustained in the 1-1 draw at Borussia Dortmund on Nov. 30. Ahead of a final training session Thursday, Kompany says, “If everything goes well, he’ll definitely play a role tomorrow.” With the star striker absent, Bayern suffered its first Bundesliga defeat of the season last weekend to Mainz.

