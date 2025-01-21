Bayern signs German youth international Bischof for free from Hoffenheim

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich has signed highly rated German midfielder Tom Bischof from Bundesliga rival Hoffenheim for next season. The Bavarian powerhouse says the 19-year-old Bischof is getting a contract through June 2029 after he arrives on a free transfer. Bischof’s contract with Hoffenheim is due to expire at the end of this season. He was the club’s youngest ever player in the Bundesliga when he made his league debut aged 16 years, 263 days in March 2022. That was the first of 41 appearances in Germany’s top division, where Bischof established himself as one of Hoffenheim’s most important players.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.