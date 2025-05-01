Bayern Munich women’s team wins German Cup final to complete domestic double

By The Associated Press
Bayern Munich's players celebrate their side's third goal during the German women's Soccer Cup final match between FC Bayern Munich and SV Werder Bremen in Cologne, Germany, Thursday, may 1, 2025. (Fabian Strauch/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Fabian Strauch]

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Bayern Munich’s women’s team completed a domestic double on Thursday by beating Werder Bremen 4-2 in their German Cup final.

Lea Schüller scored a hat trick and Carolin Simon also netted as Bayern, which secured another Bundesliga title on Sunday, claimed its first women’s cup trophy since 2012.

Simon’s goal made it 2-0 at the half-hour mark. Rieke Dieckmann scored against the run of play before the break and Larissa Mühlhaus scored with a free kick in stoppage time for Bremen.

Bayern’s win ended Wolfsburg’s dominance in the competition. The Volkswagen-backed team had won the last 10 titles, including last year’s with a 2-0 win over Bayern in the final.

Bayern’s men’s team can wrap up the Bundesliga on Saturday with a win in Leipzig.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.