Bayern Munich women’s team wins German Cup final to complete domestic double

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Bayern Munich’s women’s team completed a domestic double on Thursday by beating Werder Bremen 4-2 in their German Cup final.

Lea Schüller scored a hat trick and Carolin Simon also netted as Bayern, which secured another Bundesliga title on Sunday, claimed its first women’s cup trophy since 2012.

Simon’s goal made it 2-0 at the half-hour mark. Rieke Dieckmann scored against the run of play before the break and Larissa Mühlhaus scored with a free kick in stoppage time for Bremen.

Bayern’s win ended Wolfsburg’s dominance in the competition. The Volkswagen-backed team had won the last 10 titles, including last year’s with a 2-0 win over Bayern in the final.

Bayern’s men’s team can wrap up the Bundesliga on Saturday with a win in Leipzig.

___

