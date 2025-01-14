Bayern Munich wants to keep forward Mathys Tel despite reports linking him with Chelsea

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich’s sporting director Christoph Freund says the German club wants to keep Mathys Tel, after several media reports linked the French forward to a move to Chelsea. Freund says the 19-year-old Tel was a “very important player” for Bayern and that the club wants to follow a plan for his development. Freund’s comments followed reports in British and German media that Chelsea was interested in signing Tel, with some claiming a swap deal could see out-of-form Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku head to Bayern.

