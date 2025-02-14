Bayern Munich ties star player Jamal Musiala to contract until 2030

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala has extended his contract with the club through June 2030. The Bavarian powerhouse says the 21-year-old Musiala signed a new deal extending the one he had for another season. Bayern president Herbert Hainer says “People go to the stadium for players like Jamal Musiala. He’s a truly exceptional player.” Musiala joined the club as a youth from English side Chelsea in 2019. Musiala’s extension follows recently announced new deals for teammates Alphonso Davies and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

