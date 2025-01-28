Bayern Munich signs young goalkeeper Jonas Urbig as possible successor for Manuel Neuer

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich is building for the future by snapping up goalkeeper Jonas Urbig from Cologne. The Bavarian powerhouse announced the transfer late Monday. The 21-year-old Urbig is considered one of Germany’s best young goalkeepers. His move to Bayern suggests the club believes he could one day replace Manuel Neuer. Neuer is still No. 1 but heading toward the end of his career at 38. Neuer, who will be 39 in March, has faced scrutiny already this season after he was sent off for the first time in a German Cup loss to Bayer Leverkusen.

