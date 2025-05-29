Bayern Munich signs defender Jonathan Tah from Bundesliga rival Leverkusen

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich strengthened its defense ahead of the Club World Cup by signing Germany center back Jonathan Tah from its Bundesliga rival Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday.

Bayern had been pursuing Tah for more than a year after failing to sign him last summer, when Tah refused to extend his contract beyond the 2024-25 season.

He was Leverkusen’s longest-serving outfield player after spending a decade at the club and was a key part of the team which won the Bundesliga and German Cup unbeaten in 2023-24.

How Leverkusen replaces Tah is a key question in the rebuild the club must pursue with new coach Erik ten Hag after Xabi Alonso left for Real Madrid.

Club World Cup complications

Bayern had been expected for months to sign Tah as a free agent but the Club World Cup complicates matters.

The German champion has three group games before Tah’s Leverkusen contract was due to expire June 30, starting with Auckland City in Cincinnati on June 15. That meant Leverkusen had the right to demand a fee if Bayern wanted to sign Tah earlier, in the extra transfer window running June 1-10.

Getting Tah sooner is important for Bayern because its first-choice central defense pairing has faced a demanding schedule this season and struggled with injuries.

Dayot Upamecano hasn been out since a knee injury in March, while Kim Min-jae played much of the season with an Achilles tendon problem. Backup central defender Eric Dier is leaving for Monaco, while injuries limited Hiroki Ito to a handful of games this season.

A late developer

Tah was an up-and-coming talent when he joined Leverkusen from Hamburger SV in 2015 but it still took years for him to establish himself as one of Germany’s best.

After making his international debut at the age of 20 in a friendly against England in 2016, Tah had to wait until Julian Nagelsmann’s arrival as coach in 2023 to become a regular starter for his country.

Germany’s run to the quarterfinals of Euro 2024 on home soil was Tah’s first major tournament. Of his 35 international appearances, 19 have come in the last two seasons.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.