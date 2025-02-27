Bayern Munich reportedly withdraws contract offer to Joshua Kimmich

MUNICH (AP) — German media is reporting that Bayern Munich has retracted its contract extension offer to midfielder Joshua Kimmich, whose deal expires at the end of the season. Kicker magazine is corroborating a report from the Bild tabloid saying Bayern decided at its supervisory board meeting on Monday to withdraw the offer it made to the player because of his hesitation in accepting it. The 30-year-old Kimmich has played more than 400 games for Bayern since joining as a 20-year-old from Leipzig in 2015. He reportedly earns around 20 million euros ($21 million) a year at the Bavarian powerhouse. The proposed new deal reportedly included a modest pay rise.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.