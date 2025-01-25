Bayern Munich grateful for Harry Kane even when he’s not scoring
Don’t measure Harry Kane by his goals for Bayern Munich. Teammate Joshua Kimmich has lauded Kane after the England star helped Bayern open a six-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga with a battling performance in a 2-1 win at Freiburg on Saturday. Kane scored the opening goal for his league-leading 17th. But it was his first from open play since November. Kimmich says “It’s not always about scoring a hat trick to win. It’s also about standing together as a team and pulling it off.”
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.