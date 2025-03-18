Bayern Munich goalkeeper Grohs makes her first start since treatment for tumor

MUNICH (AP) — Goalkeeper Maria-Luisa “Mala” Grohs has made the most of her first start for Bayern Munich since returning from treatment for a malignant tumor. The 23-year-old Grohs saved a penalty from Lyon’s Lindsey Heaps and went on to make a host of important saves during the teams’ first-leg women’s Champions League quarterfinal. She was unable to prevent Bayern from losing 2-0 to goals from Tabitha Chawinga and Melchie Dumornay, but her performance gives the Bavarian team some hope ahead of the second leg in Lyon on March 26. Grohs was diagnosed with the tumor in October. Bayern made the diagnosis public the following month and she underwent surgery on her throat in December.

