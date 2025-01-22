Bayern Munich at a loss to explain Champions League struggles

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Flying in the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich is stuttering in the Champions League. The Bavarian powerhouse lost 3-0 at Feyenoord on Wednesday for its third defeat of the campaign. It dents its hopes of reaching the round of 16 without having to contest a playoff. Bayern reserve goalkeeper Sven Ulreich was shown a red card for complaining at the end of the game. Bayern dropped to 15th in the 36-team Champions League table and will need to beat Slovan Bratislava in its final first-round game next week to keep alive any hope of finishing among the top eight to avoid a playoff.

