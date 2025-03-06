Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer suffers calf tear while celebrating goal

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is set for a spell watching from the sidelines after he was injured while celebrating a goal during Wednesday’s Champions League win over Bayer Leverkusen. Bayern says the 38-year-old Neuer tore a muscle fiber in his right calf and “will be out for the time being.” Neuer had to go off in the 58th minute of Bayern’s 3-0 win in the first leg of the Champions League last 16 tie. He had just tried celebrating Jamal Musiala’s goal when he pulled up in discomfort. Teammate Joshua Kimmich joked, “He’d already said he was getting old.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.