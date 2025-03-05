Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer injures himself while celebrating a goal

MUNICH (AP) — Perhaps Manuel Neuer should stick to stopping goals. The Bayern Munich goalkeeper injured himself while celebrating a goal during his team’s 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League on Wednesday. It led to the 21-year-old Jonas Urbig going on to make his Bayern debut. Urbig joined Bayern from Cologne during the winter transfer period. Neuer went off with what looked like a right ankle injury in the 58th minute, just after celebrating Jamal Musiala’s goal with a little jump near the halfway line. Bayern coach Vincent Kompany says “It happens sometimes.”

