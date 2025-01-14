Bayern goalkeeper Mala Grohs is back in training after treatment on malignant tumor

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich goalkeeper Mala Grohs has returned to training after she underwent treatment on a malignant tumor. Grohs took an indefinite leave of absence in November to focus on her recovery and Bayern extended her contract in a show of support. Bayern said Tuesday that the 23-year-old goalkeeper “completed parts of team training and will work in the coming weeks on her next steps (on the way) back.” Grohs wrote on Instagram in December that she had undergone an operation and posted a picture of a scar on her neck.

