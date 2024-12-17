Bayern full back Sacha Boey out with ankle ligament issue as his run of injuries continues

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich full back Sacha Boey has suffered an ankle ligament injury as his struggle for fitness continues. Boey had only returned to action late last month after tearing the meniscus in his left knee in September. Boey joined Bayern from Galatasaray in January but has spent more time out of the squad than in it. Two hamstring tears restricted him to just two Bundesliga games in the 2023-24 season and he’s played only eight times in all competitions this season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.