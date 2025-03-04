Bayern coach ‘not in the mood’ for question about Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany has given up trying to answer a question about what makes Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz special before their teams meet in the Champions League on Wednesday. Kompany was asked what set Wirtz and Bayern star Jamal Musiala apart and what they could learn from each other. He tried replying before saying, “You’ve obviously noticed I’m not in the mood to answer.” Wirtz has been consistently linked with a move to Bayern, the speculation fueled by comments from Bayern powerbroker Uli Hoeneß saying he would like to see the 21-year-old attacking midfielder play for the Bavarian powerhouse one day.

