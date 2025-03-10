Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz to miss several weeks with ankle ligament injury

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen’s star attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz is set to be out for several weeks with an ankle ligament injury in a further blow to the team’s already-difficult German title defense. The 21-year-old Wirtz went off injured Saturday in a 2-0 loss to Werder Bremen and will now miss Leverkusen’s second-leg game against Bayern Munich in the Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday. Bayern leads 3-0 from the first leg. Sporting director Simon Rolfes says the injury “obviously affects us” but adds he expects Wirtz to return before the end of the season.

