Bayer Leverkusen signs teenage striker Alejo Sarco from Vélez Sarsfield in Argentina

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen has signed 18-year-old Argentinian striker Alejo Sarco from Vélez Sarsfield with the defending Bundesliga champions describing the teenager as “a promise for the future.” Sarco is an Argentina youth international who turns 19 next week. He signed a contract through the 2028-29 season. Financial terms of the transfer and contract were not disclosed.

