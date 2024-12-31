Bates has 16, Mitchell 14, Mizzou warms up for SEC play with 82-65 win over Alabama State

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Tamar Bates scored 16 points, Mark Mitchell added 14 and Missouri closes its nonconference schedule with an 82-65 win over Alabama State. Trent Pierce and Tony Perkins added 12 points. D’Ante Bass scored 14 points for the Hornets. Pierce drilled a 3-pointer 19 seconds into the game and Missouri never trailed. Marques Warrick hit a 3-pointer to put the Tigers up 22-11 midway through the first half and a couple minutes later they pulled away, going up 42-22 when T.O. Barrett made three free throws. The Hornets had the last basket of the half to trail 42-24. Bates had two quick baskets as Missouri scored the first six points of the second half and the Hornets never got closer than 18 until the last minute. Missouri starts SEC play at No. 2 Auburn on Saturday.

