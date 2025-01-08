Bates and Robinson help Missouri cruise past LSU 83-67

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Tamar Bates scored 20 points, Anthony Robinson II added 16 and Missouri cruised to an 83-67 victory over LSU. Missouri (12-3, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) bounced back from an 84-68 loss to second-ranked Auburn. The Tigers have won 12 straight at home, their longest streak since a 26-game run from 2012 to 2014. Cam Carter scored 16 points and Curtis Givens III added 15 for LSU (11-4, 0-2).

