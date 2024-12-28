Baseball players Bregman and Buehler team on ownership of horse that wins for 1st time

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — All-Star baseball players Alex Bregman and Walker Buehler have teamed as owners of a 3-year-old colt that won for the first time at Santa Anita. March of Time defeated four rivals by 2 1/4 lengths to win a six-furlong sprint race worth $60,000 that was designated for horses that have never won. The colt is trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert. March of Time’s other co-owner is Jill Baffert, the trainer’s wife. The couple is longtime friends with Buehler, a free agent after helping the Los Angeles Dodgers win the World Series this year. Bregman also is a free agent after spending the past nine seasons with the Houston Astros and helping them to a pair of World Series titles.

