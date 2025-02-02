Baseball greats, executives, family, fans and friends remember late Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — From Dusty Baker, Tony La Russa and Joe Torre to ex-teammates Jose Canseco, Carney Lansford, Dennis Eckersley, Dave Stewart and Dave Winfield, and home run king Barry Bonds, nearly 3,000 people made their way through steady Bay Area rain to honor Rickey Henderson. The one-of-a-kind Hall of Famer died Dec. 20 at age 65 shortly before his Christmas birthday. MC Hammer and wife Stephanie performed the Oakland rapper’s tune “Goin’ up Yonder” in a celebration of Henderson’s life at the arena next door to the Oakland Coliseum.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.