Barnhizer’s fifth straight double-double leads Northwestern past DePaul 84-64

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Nick Martinelli scored 23 points and Brooks Barnhizer posted his fifth-straight double-double as Northwestern cruised to an 84-64 win over cross-town rival DePaul. Barnhizer scored 21 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, dished six assists with four steals and three blocked shots. He’s the only player in the nation to twice this season post a double-double in points and rebounds with three assists, three steals and three blocked shots. His five straight doubles ties him with Ohio State’s Evan Turner (2009) for the most by a Big Ten Conference player since 1995.

