Barnes wins San Vicente Stakes as trainer Bob Baffert goes 1-2 in Kentucky Derby prep at Santa Anita

By The Associated Press
In this image provided by Benoit Photo, trainer Bob Baffert celebrates his fourth win of the day after Richi won the Grade III $100,000 Las Flores Stakes horse race, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif. (Benoit Photo via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS]

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Barnes defeated stablemate Romanesque by 5 1/2 lengths to win the $200,000 San Vicente Stakes for Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert in a field of Kentucky Derby hopefuls at Santa Anita. Ridden by Juan Hernandez, Barnes ran seven furlongs in 1:22.15. He paid $4, $2.80 and $2.10 as the slight even-money favorite. Barnes improved to 2-0. He was purchased for $3.2 million as a 2-year-old by owner Amr Zedan. Romanesque, also trained by Baffert, returned $5.20 and $2.40. Bullard was another half-length back in third and paid $2.10 to show.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.