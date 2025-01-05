Barnes wins San Vicente Stakes as trainer Bob Baffert goes 1-2 in Kentucky Derby prep at Santa Anita

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Barnes defeated stablemate Romanesque by 5 1/2 lengths to win the $200,000 San Vicente Stakes for Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert in a field of Kentucky Derby hopefuls at Santa Anita. Ridden by Juan Hernandez, Barnes ran seven furlongs in 1:22.15. He paid $4, $2.80 and $2.10 as the slight even-money favorite. Barnes improved to 2-0. He was purchased for $3.2 million as a 2-year-old by owner Amr Zedan. Romanesque, also trained by Baffert, returned $5.20 and $2.40. Bullard was another half-length back in third and paid $2.10 to show.

