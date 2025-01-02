Barkley will not pursue season rushing record for NFC East champion Eagles against Giants

The Philadelphia Eagles have clinched the NFC East title and are locked into the No. 2 overall seed in the conference. The Eagles will host either Washington or Green Bay in a wild-card game. The Eagles are going to rest the bulk of their key starters, including running back Saquon Barkley. Quarterback Jalen Hurts also is expected to sit out as he recovers from the lingering effects of a concussion. Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. has 780 yards rushing and ranks third among rookies. He is 527 yards shy of Barkley’s franchise record for rushing yards in a season by a rookie, set in 2018.

