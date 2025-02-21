Barcelona’s Flick calls for refs to be respected after fallout of Bellingham red card

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has made an impassioned call for better treatment of Spain’s referees following a week of criticism and scrutiny of an official who sent off Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham for having cursed at him. Flick tells reporters that “what they are doing to (referees) in Spain, it is unbelievable.” The Bellingham sending-off came after Madrid had already sent a letter to the Spanish soccer federation claiming that the record 36-time champion was being routinely harmed by refereeing decisions.

