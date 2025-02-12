Barcelona to play Atletico Madrid in Copa semifinals. Real Madrid faces Real Sociedad

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will meet in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey while Real Madrid will take on Real Sociedad. Atletico and Madrid will play the second-leg matches at home in April, with the first legs being played in two weeks. Atletico beat Barcelona 2-1 in the Spanish league when the teams last met in December.

