Barcelona to play Atletico Madrid in Copa semifinals. Real Madrid faces Real Sociedad

By The Associated Press
Barcelona's Eric Garcia celebrates with Jules Kounde, left, after scoring his side's fourth goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Sevilla and FC Barcelona at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jose Breton]

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will meet in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey while Real Madrid will take on Real Sociedad. Atletico and Madrid will play the second-leg matches at home in April, with the first legs being played in two weeks. Atletico beat Barcelona 2-1 in the Spanish league when the teams last met in December.

