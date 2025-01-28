Barcelona sticks with Szczesny in goal for Champions League match against Atalanta

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Hansi Flick is keeping Wojciech Szczesny in goal for the final match of the league phase of the Champions League on Wednesday. Iñaki Peña had been Barcelona’s starter since Marc-André ter Stegen sustained a serious knee injury last year but Szczesny played last week in the come-from-behind win over Benfica in the Champions League and in last weekend’s rout of Valencia in the Spanish league. Szczesny had only played three other matches this season, one in the Copa del Rey and two in the Spanish Super Cup won by Barcelona in Saudi Arabia. Barcelona has already clinched a spot in the round of 16.

