Barcelona routs Real Madrid again to win Spanish Super Cup final 5-2

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid came out looking for some payback in the latest “clasico” against Barcelona but ended up being embarrassed again.

Madrid lost 5-2 to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia on Sunday. That followed a 4-0 loss at home to Barcelona in the Spanish league in October.

Kylian Mbappé put Madrid ahead early in his second clasico, but Barcelona then ran away with goals by Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha — who scored twice — and Alejandro Balde.

Rodrygo scored for Madrid in the second half after Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny was sent off early in the second half.

Atletico’s record

Atletico Madrid set a club all-time record of 14 straight victories with a 1-0 win over Osasuna on Sunday and went top of the Spanish league at the halfway stage.

Julián Álvarez scored in the 55th minute at the Metropolitano stadium to give Atletico the milestone victory and a one-point lead over second-place Madrid. Diego Simeone’s team has a six-point gap to third-place Barcelona.

Atletico has won all of its matches across all competitions since October. Its last setback was a 1-0 loss at Real Betis in the Spanish league on Oct. 27. Eight of the victories have come in the league.

“It’s an important streak to show the growth of this club,” Simeone said. “We have been working really hard.”

It was the seventh consecutive league game without a win for Osasuna, which is in 11th place.

Also Sunday, 15th-place Getafe won 2-1 at 14th-place Las Palmas.

