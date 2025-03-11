Barcelona reaches quarterfinals of Champions League with 3-1 win over Benfica

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Raphinha scored twice and Lamine Yamal once as Barcelona advanced to the quarterfinals of the Champions League with a 3-1 win over Benfica on Tuesday.

The Catalan club advanced 4-1 on aggregate score after last week’s 1-0 victory — with a goal by Raphinha. Barcelona will play either Borussia Dortmund or Lille in the quarterfinals.

Raphinha’s double makes him the leading scorer in the Champions League this season with 11 goals.

The Brazil forward put Barcelona ahead in the 10th, then assisted in Yamal’s 27th-minute goal before adding his second in the 42nd.

In other matches Tuesday, Paris Saint-Germain travels to Liverpool trailing 1-0 from the first leg. Inter Milan hosts Feyenoord on the back of a 2-0 away win in the first leg, and Bayern Munich travels to Bayer Leverkusen after comprehensively beating its Bundesliga rival 3-0.

Munich's Jamal Musiala celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Bayer 04 Leverkusen in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (Tom Weller/dpa via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tom Weller

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.